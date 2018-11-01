Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,744,000 after buying an additional 698,458 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,455,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 598,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 467,389 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 916,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,920,000 after buying an additional 392,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.