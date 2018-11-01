Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches Market Cap of $143,901.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $143,901.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00038800 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000421 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

