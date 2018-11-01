Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 502,070 Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA trimmed its stake in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502,070 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned about 1.07% of FCB Financial worth $23,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised FCB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Gabelli cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FCB stock opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

