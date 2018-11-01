Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $16.87 Million Stake in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 384,660 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 0.62% of Callon Petroleum worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of CPE opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.02. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

