Elon Musk Buys 29,844 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $337.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.84. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after buying an additional 1,089,377 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after buying an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Tesla by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after buying an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 134,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,227,000 after buying an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

