Elgethun Capital Management Buys 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,541 shares of company stock worth $91,842,344 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target (down from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,076.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $745.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

