Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFII. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Electronics For Imaging stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 30,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,446. Electronics For Imaging has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,573,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 303,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 226,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.