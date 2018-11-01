Electronic PK Chain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (EPC)

Electronic PK Chain (CURRENCY:EPC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Electronic PK Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and EXX. Electronic PK Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Electronic PK Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electronic PK Chain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electronic PK Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00151189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00249104 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $630.64 or 0.09969854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Electronic PK Chain Token Profile

Electronic PK Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Electronic PK Chain is epc.im

Electronic PK Chain Token Trading

Electronic PK Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electronic PK Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electronic PK Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electronic PK Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electronic PK Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electronic PK Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.