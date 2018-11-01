Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock remained flat at $$29.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,610,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,624. Electro Scientific Industries has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 48.55%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,525.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 45.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

