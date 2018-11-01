Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.57 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,688. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $261,900. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

