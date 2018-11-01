Elastic (ESTC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

NYSE ESTC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.20.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

