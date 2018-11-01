El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.70 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of August 20, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.