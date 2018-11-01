eHealth (EHTH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,347. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $631.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at $958,970.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 61.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

