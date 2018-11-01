Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $114,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 187.4% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.79.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $100.85 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $4,630,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $21,869,337. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

