Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,649,000 after purchasing an additional 295,113 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,923,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Barclays set a $143.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Shares of EW stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.85 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $99,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $21,869,337. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

