Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 7,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,252. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.37. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $322,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $362,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,327,937.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,800. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

