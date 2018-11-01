Ecolab (ECL) PT Set at $159.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) received a $159.00 price target from investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura lowered their price target on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.07. 628,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,058. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $3,769,665.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,351.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 78,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 439,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 161,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

