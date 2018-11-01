EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $239,784.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00243766 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.67 or 0.09432719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

