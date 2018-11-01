eBay’s (EBAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has a $43.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on EBAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a $34.11 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a $37.95 rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.97.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 13,304,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,506,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $857,907.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $793,153.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in eBay by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

