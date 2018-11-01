eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,499 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 11.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $793,153.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

