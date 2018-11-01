eBay (EBAY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.29-2.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a $37.95 rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.97.

EBAY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 1,612,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,506,054. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,399. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

