Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares (EVFTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares (NASDAQ:EVFTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of EVFTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $100.05.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.