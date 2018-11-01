Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.17% of Eaton Vance worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 107.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 21.44%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,348,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

