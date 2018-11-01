Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 778 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 114.8% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 125,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fiserv by 31.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Fiserv by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $60.19 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

