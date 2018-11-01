Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $1,702,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.09 and a 12-month high of $256.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 703.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $580.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

