Dynex Capital (DX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 93.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 531,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,262. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $340.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DX shares. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 target price on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

