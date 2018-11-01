DS Smith (SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

SMDS traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 384.50 ($5.02). The company had a trading volume of 5,301,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 175,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £862,835.16 ($1,127,446.96). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 754,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £3,649,539.08 ($4,768,769.21).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

