Drax Group (DRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.27)) on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 ($4.87) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.13 ($5.22).

LON DRX opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.26) on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 368.70 ($4.82).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

