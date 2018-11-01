Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) & Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Head-To-Head Review

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and Principia Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories $2.20 billion 2.56 $151.00 million $1.01 33.69 Principia Biopharma $5.24 million 101.98 -$28.69 million N/A N/A

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Principia Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and Principia Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 1 0 0 0 1.00 Principia Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $30.51, suggesting a potential downside of 10.34%. Principia Biopharma has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.62%. Given Principia Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Principia Biopharma is more favorable than Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dividends

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Principia Biopharma does not pay a dividend. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories and Principia Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories 10.62% 13.02% 7.27% Principia Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories beats Principia Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 13 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

