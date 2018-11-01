Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $263,000 in Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ensco by 254.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ensco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Ensco by 39.5% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ensco by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ensco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,341 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ensco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ensco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE ESV opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Ensco Plc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

