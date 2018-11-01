Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 4,499 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $323,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $121,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $69.05 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

