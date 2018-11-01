Dover Motorsports (DVD) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Dover Motorsports stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 2.30% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

