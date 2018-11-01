Dover Corp (DOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.
Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
DOV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $90.26.
In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.