Dover Corp (DOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

DOV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

