Dougherty & Co Weighs in on IMPINJ Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (PI)

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMPINJ in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PI. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMPINJ has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,440,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

