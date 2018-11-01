Dotcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (DOT)

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Dotcoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $10,903.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00793336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021018 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin (DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2015. Dotcoin’s total supply is 577,018,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,018,000 tokens. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dotcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz

Dotcoin Token Trading

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

