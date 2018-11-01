Dorian LPG (LPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

LPG stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $451.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 327,753 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,256,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

