Domo Inc (DOMO) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,993 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $108,291,000. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,335,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $10,920,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $8,807,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.93) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

