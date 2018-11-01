Dominion Energy Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris purchased 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.