Domani Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 60,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 261,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 727,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,548,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $785,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,529. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

