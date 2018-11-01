Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Dmc Global posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 129,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,877. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,044.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

