Dmc Global (BOOM) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOM. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sidoti upgraded Dmc Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dmc Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Dmc Global news, insider John Edgar Scheatzle, Jr. sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $53,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $1,074,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,044.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.