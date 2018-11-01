Discovery Inc Series B (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series B had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter.

DISCB opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series B has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

