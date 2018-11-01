Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives $88.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.11.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,113 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,588,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after buying an additional 482,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,315,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,216,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,475,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $69.67 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

