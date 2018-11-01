Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 356.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $5,241,113 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

