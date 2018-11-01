Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 194,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in FireEye by 17.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in FireEye by 24.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,734 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FireEye by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FireEye by 19.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,275 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $604,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

