Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 55,978 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Profire Energy worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in Profire Energy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Profire Energy by 238.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 543,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

