Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $233,000 Stake in Support.com, Inc. (SPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Support.com worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRT opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Support.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter. Support.com had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, consumer electronics brands and warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

