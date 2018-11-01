Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,190 Shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 400.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 161.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

SVBI opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.53. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

