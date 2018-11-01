Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.65 ($29.83).

Shares of DLG opened at €24.49 ($28.48) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

