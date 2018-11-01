Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.65 ($29.83).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ETR DLG traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.46 ($28.44). 1,282,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a twelve month high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.